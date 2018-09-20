Allstate National Catastrophe Team Is Handling Claims Across North Carolina

Allstate mobile relief units will fan out across the state to provide immediate insurance relief to residents beginning today until 5pm. It’s reported they will actually be writing checks. There is an Allstate spokesperson from the catastrophic assistance team at each location who can provide more info.
The locations are below:
Fayetteville
Sam’s Club (rental unit)
1450 Skibo Rd,
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Wilmington
Home Depot
210 Eastwood Road,
Wilmington, NC 28403
Raleigh
Home Depot
4901 Capital Blvd,
Raleigh, NC 27616
Charlotte
Home Depot
5415 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy,
Charlotte, NC 28277
