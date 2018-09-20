CLOSE
Allstate National Catastrophe Team Is Handling Claims Across North Carolina

Hurricane Florence

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Allstate mobile relief units will fan out across the state to provide immediate insurance relief to residents beginning today until 5pm. It’s reported they will actually be writing checks. There is an Allstate spokesperson from the catastrophic assistance team at each location who can provide more info.

The locations are below:

Fayetteville

Sam’s Club (rental unit)

1450 Skibo Rd,

Fayetteville, NC 28303

Wilmington

Home Depot

210 Eastwood Road,

Wilmington, NC 28403

Raleigh

Home Depot

4901 Capital Blvd,

Raleigh, NC 27616

Charlotte

Home Depot

5415 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy,

Charlotte, NC 28277

