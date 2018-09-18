CLOSE
National
Home > National

Here’s What You Need To Remember About Standing Water On The Roads

1 reads
Leave a comment
ANTIGUA-WEATHER-STORM-CARIBBEAN

Source: GEMMA HANDY / Getty

As we deal with standing water across our listening area, there are a few things to remember.

Keep away from floodwater

 

  • Always follow warnings about flooded roads.
  • Don’t drive through floodwater– it may be deeper than you think.
  • If you have to be in or near floodwater, wear a life jacket — especially if the water is rising.
  • Keep in mind that floodwater often carries germs. If you touch it, be sure to wash your hands with soap and water. If you don’t have soap or water, use alcohol-based wipes or sanitizer.
  • Visit Flood Water After a Disaster or Emergency for more information.

Stay away from power lines and dangerous materials

Protect yourself from animals and pests

  • Floods can bring mosquitoes that carry disease. Use insect repellent (bug spray) with DEET or Picaridin. Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks when you’re outside. Visit Mosquitos and Hurricanes for more information.
  • Stay away from wild or stray animals after a storm. Call 911 or your public health department to report them.
  • If you see a dead animal, report it to local officials.
  • Read more about rabies, a disease sometimes spread by animal bites.
  • Learn more on how to protect yourself from animals or pests after a disaster.

 

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

20 photos Launch gallery

Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

Continue reading Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

The 2018 Emmy's had us rooting for everybody Black. Black Hollywood showed up and shined at the Emmy Awards and we were shook by all the fashion and style! Whether it was Emmy Nominee Issa Rae's looking ready to win in a plunging Vera Wang jumpsuit decorated with over 3000 crystals or Regina King showing off in a show-stopping look wearing a neon Christian Siriano gown, Black Hollywood was giving us lewk after lewk! We rounded up a gallery of all of Black Hollywood that was in attendance at the 2018 Emmy Awards. Check it out to see all your favorite stars and discover what they were wearing on the red carpet. Tell us in the comment section which look was your favorite and why!  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Flood , Hurricane Florence

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Studio Time With RoccStar Drives Moniece…
 13 hours ago
09.18.18
9 items
From Wiz Khalifa To LeBron James, Black Men…
 21 hours ago
09.18.18
Triggered: 7 Stages Of Grief When You Get…
 22 hours ago
09.18.18
God Is A Woman: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Most…
 1 day ago
09.18.18
Kirk Franklin Finally Makes Peace With Biological Father…
 1 day ago
09.17.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 2 days ago
09.17.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: The #NathanNavy Is Starting To Sink
 2 days ago
09.17.18
GG Music: Eryn Allen Kane’s New Soulful Song…
 4 days ago
09.15.18
Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
Michael B. Jordan Could Be The First Black…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
Tamar Braxon Reveals She Was Molested As A…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott’s Funky White Sister Makes It To…
 5 days ago
09.13.18
Keegan-Michael Key Talks Jordan Peele’s Oscar Win, Best…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close