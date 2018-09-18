Here’s What You Need To Remember About Standing Water On The Roads

1 reads Leave a comment
As we deal with standing water across our listening area, there are a few things to remember.
Keep away from floodwater
- Always follow warnings about flooded roads.
- Don’t drive through floodwater– it may be deeper than you think.
- If you have to be in or near floodwater, wear a life jacket — especially if the water is rising.
- Keep in mind that floodwater often carries germs. If you touch it, be sure to wash your hands with soap and water. If you don’t have soap or water, use alcohol-based wipes or sanitizer.
- Visit Flood Water After a Disaster or Emergency for more information.
Stay away from power lines and dangerous materials
- Stay clear of fallen power lines. Call the electric company to report them.
- Watch out for power lines overhead.
- Learn more on how to protect yourself from electrical hazards after a disaster.
Protect yourself from animals and pests
- Floods can bring mosquitoes that carry disease. Use insect repellent (bug spray) with DEET or Picaridin. Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks when you’re outside. Visit Mosquitos and Hurricanes for more information.
- Stay away from wild or stray animals after a storm. Call 911 or your public health department to report them.
- If you see a dead animal, report it to local officials.
- Read more about rabies, a disease sometimes spread by animal bites.
- Learn more on how to protect yourself from animals or pests after a disaster.
