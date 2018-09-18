Here’s What You Need To Remember About Standing Water On The Roads

Continue reading Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

The 2018 Emmy's had us rooting for everybody Black. Black Hollywood showed up and shined at the Emmy Awards and we were shook by all the fashion and style! Whether it was Emmy Nominee Issa Rae's looking ready to win in a plunging Vera Wang jumpsuit decorated with over 3000 crystals or Regina King showing off in a show-stopping look wearing a neon Christian Siriano gown, Black Hollywood was giving us lewk after lewk! We rounded up a gallery of all of Black Hollywood that was in attendance at the 2018 Emmy Awards. Check it out to see all your favorite stars and discover what they were wearing on the red carpet. Tell us in the comment section which look was your favorite and why!