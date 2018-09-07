There’s A Reason A Man Was In Downtown Durham Asking People To Scratch His Back

Continue reading Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit

Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit

Beyoncé has pretty solid reputation for being damn near perfect. So much so that it’s rare we get to see the Queen indulge in everyday things that we do — like turning up. We’ve seen Bey with a drink in her hand before, but in her 20 year career, we’ve never seen her belligerent or getting carried out the club for being too wasted. However, in honor of her 37th birthday, we dug up some rare pics of the star looking litty. Thank us later.