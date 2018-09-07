CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WATCH: Boyz II Men Sends Internet Into Overdrive With Their Sexy Rendition Of National Anthem

3 reads
Leave a comment
4th Annual Peapod Foundation Benefit Concert - Inside

Source: Michael Caulfield / Getty

The NFL season officially kicked off last night with defending superbowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Atlanta Falcons. Philly’s own Boyz II Men donned Eagles jerseys as they took to the field at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, celebrating their hometown heritage singing the national anthem.

Twitter exploded with some fans claiming it was the best rendition of all-time, some calling it the best “Star-Spangled Banner” since Whitney Houston sang at the 1991 Super Bowl.

Must Read:

#NYFWNOIR: LeBron James Works With Black Women To Release His Latest Shoe Collaboration

Everything We Learned From Part Two Of ‘The Bobby Brown Story’

Boyzz II Men , National Anthem

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
4th Annual Peapod Foundation Benefit Concert - Inside
WATCH: Boyz II Men Sends Internet Into Overdrive…
 47 mins ago
09.07.18
Everything We Learned From Part Two Of ‘The…
 16 hours ago
09.07.18
Watch: Eddie Huang Returns To ‘Hot Ones’ For…
 17 hours ago
09.07.18
Behind The Scenes Of The Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's
Tisha-Campbell Martin Claims Hubby Can Afford Spousal Support…
 21 hours ago
09.06.18
21 items
20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
Kanye West Sends A Surprising Message To Drake…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
Babyface Says Bobby Brown Originally Hated “Don’t Be…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
7 Explosive Takeaways From ‘The Bobby Brown Story’…
 3 days ago
09.05.18
Patriotism: Veterans Clap Back At #NikeBoycott In Support…
 3 days ago
09.05.18
11 items
Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit
 3 days ago
09.04.18
Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After…
 4 days ago
09.04.18
Dancehall World: Kranium Talks New Music, IG Dancers,…
 4 days ago
09.04.18
9 items
Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes…
 4 days ago
09.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close