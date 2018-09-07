WATCH: Boyz II Men Sends Internet Into Overdrive With Their Sexy Rendition Of National Anthem

The NFL season officially kicked off last night with defending superbowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Atlanta Falcons. Philly’s own Boyz II Men donned Eagles jerseys as they took to the field at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, celebrating their hometown heritage singing the national anthem.

Twitter exploded with some fans claiming it was the best rendition of all-time, some calling it the best “Star-Spangled Banner” since Whitney Houston sang at the 1991 Super Bowl.

