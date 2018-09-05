CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Nike Reveals Powerful New Colin Kaepernick Ad [WATCH]

Nike's latest ad with Colin Kaepernick will give you chills

0 reads
Leave a comment

Nike wants all the smoke from the NFL.

The company revealed their new “Just Do It” ad starring Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday and in a press release stated that the ad would run during the NFL season opener Thursday night. When the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons, viewers will see the Kaepernick ad across their living rooms, sports bars and the like.

RELATED: Hip Hop Reacts To Nike Boycott Controversy Following Colin Kaepernick Ad

RELATED: Nike Reveals Support Of Colin Kaepernick In “Just Do It” Ad

The ad, voiced by Kaepernick features him along with other athletes such as New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Serena Williams, marathoner Elliud Kipchoge and other inspirational athletes such as Seattle Sehawks defensive player Shaquem Griffin, wheelchair basketball player Megan Blunk, boxer Zeina Nassar and legless wrestler Isaiah Bird.

Watch the ad for yourself and try not to get chills.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Nike Reveals Powerful New Colin Kaepernick Ad [WATCH] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
21 items
20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was…
 5 hours ago
09.05.18
Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On…
 5 hours ago
09.05.18
Babyface Says Bobby Brown Originally Hated “Don’t Be…
 11 hours ago
09.05.18
11 items
Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit
 1 day ago
09.04.18
Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After…
 2 days ago
09.04.18
Dancehall World: Kranium Talks New Music, IG Dancers,…
 2 days ago
09.04.18
9 items
Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes…
 2 days ago
09.03.18
17 items
Colorful Hair, Don’t Care: Celebs Rocking Colorful Wigs
 2 days ago
09.03.18
Mayor Bottoms Makes Her Picks For The Superbowl…
 2 days ago
09.04.18
Bobby Brown Gives A Review Of Woody McClain’s…
 2 days ago
09.03.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
‘Power’ Recap: Teresi’s Apology Comes Too Little Too…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: Houston Bae Is Gonna Hurt So…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
Uh Oh! Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment
 4 days ago
09.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close