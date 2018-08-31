Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Program Is Epic

The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest today. The funeral will take place at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, the church where Aretha Franklin’s career began. Organizers say the star-studded invitation only service will last six hours.

TV One will stream Aretha’s homegoing celebration.

The event is scheduled down to the minute. Click here for the official program.

Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Holliday and Fantasia Barrino-Taylor are just some of the singers scheduled to perform at the Queen of Soul’s funeral.

Aretha Franklin lost her battle with pancreatic cancer nearly two weeks ago, at the age of 76.

Read More:

Thousands Of Fans Pay Their Respects To Aretha Franklin In Detroit

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: