10-Year-Old In Tarboro Punished For Calling His Teacher Ma’am (You Can’t Make This Up)

Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

Sadly, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has passed away, leaving the world to begin mourning the loss of a national treasure. With a career that began in the late 1950s, she earned 18 Grammy Awards, 112 charted singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and over 75 million albums sold. Aretha broke down barriers and defined soul music for generations. Take a look at some of the major milestones she achieved during her dynamic career.