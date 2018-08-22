CLOSE
Bartending While Black: White Man Orders A ‘Trayvon Martini’

A Kansas City security guard and former police officer is on administrative leave after allegedly walking into a bar and ordering a “Trayvon Martini” from a black bartender, reports the Kansas City Star.

The bartender, who goes by Alobar Bandaloop on social media, detailed the incident on Facebook involving guard Michael Dargy Jr. at Buzzard Beach bar.

 

“When he noticed the shock on my face, he decided to tell me recipe,” writes Bandaloop, who then quotes Dargy. “One shot of vodka, watermelon juice, and it only takes one shot because it only takes one shot to put him down!”

He added, “the smug look on his face was one of the most punchable looks I’ve ever seen.”

The whole point of the interaction appears to be so that Dargy could tell Bandaloop a sick “joke” revolving around the tragic death of a black Florida teen.

Bandaloop says he refused to serve Dargy.

“Herein lies the big problem,” Bandaloop wrote. “He’s paid by the neighborhood to walk around with a pistol and ‘police’ the area. This is a huge issue with me. Who can trust this man in any interaction with an African American? How can this man make sure any mixed cultures are ‘secure’?”

The Westport Regional Business League said in a statement: “The allegation is currently under investigation by the security company, which has already put its employee in question on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“If true, it is reprehensible, and we will have zero tolerance for that type of behavior in this welcoming district,” reports the Kansas City Star.

An Olathe Police Department spokesman also confirmed to the paper, that Dargy worked as an officer with the department, but had parted ways with them in 2016.

Bartending While Black: White Man Orders A 'Trayvon Martini'

