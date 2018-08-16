CLOSE
Trump Says Aretha Franklin Worked For Him???

BET Honors 2014: Show

Source: Larry French/BET / Getty

Earlier today, President Trump tweeted about the passing of Aretha Franklin.

Later, during a Cabinet meeting, Trump mentioned that the Queen of Soul worked for him, according to a pool reporter at the White House.

 

People immediately began to respond via social media.

 

 

