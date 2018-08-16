We Remember Aretha Franklin With Some Of Her Most Memorable Live Performances

0 reads Leave a comment
Today, we remember the life of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. She had been struggling with health issues for the past few years. The icon was the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and performed at three presidential inaugurations (Carter, Clinton and Obama.)
As we celebrate her life, we recall some of her most memorable performances.
