Hmmmmm……Krispy Kreme To Open Doughnut Kiosk At Raleigh Mall

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Acquired By JAB Holding Co For $1.35 Billion

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Doughnut lovers, Krispy Kreme will soon open its first doughnut kiosk in the country at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh later this month. The popular chain will feature a kiosk shaped like the company’s iconic green and white doughnut box, and will serve a variety of the company’s favorite doughnuts.

The kiosk will be on the first floor near Macy’s.

