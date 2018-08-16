Hmmmmm……Krispy Kreme To Open Doughnut Kiosk At Raleigh Mall

Doughnut lovers, Krispy Kreme will soon open its first doughnut kiosk in the country at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh later this month. The popular chain will feature a kiosk shaped like the company’s iconic green and white doughnut box, and will serve a variety of the company’s favorite doughnuts.

The kiosk will be on the first floor near Macy’s.

