Behind The Vogue Cover Shoot: Beyonce, Twins, Curtis Mayfield & Blue Ivy

Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018

Source: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of Vogue

This behind the scenes video of Beyonce’s Vogue shoot is giving us everything. We’re getting little babies, Beyonce’s natural hair, the croonings of Curtis Mayfield, sweet little Blue Ivy…EVERYTHING!

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

The Queen of Soul's iconic career has covered decades. During that time, she has met with several presidents. See some of her iconic moments with presidents below.

 

