The bridal party of newlyweds Val and Dido Dilenga two-stepping their way down the aisle has gone viral. The party two-stepped and twirled to “I do” by Kenyan artist Willy Paul, now this is how you make a grand entrance. You can only imagine how lit the reception was!

