Jill Scott’s 9-year old son Jett has some skills, proud mom posted an Instagram video of her son chiming in on Minnie Ripperton’s classic “Lovin’ You, and perfectly hitting the high-notes. The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.

Watch below!

