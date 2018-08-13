Whew Chile! Omarosa Cut Up On Her ‘Today’ Interview…Wouldn’t Let The Interviewer Get A Word In

0 reads Leave a comment
Omarosa Manigault Newman was up early this morning doing what she does best…being Omarosa! Watch this uncomfortable interview with Savannah Guthrie from Today where she addresses her firing and her recordings from the White House.
Never Forget: Twitter Sounds Off On First Anniversary Of The Charlottesville Riot
30 photos Launch gallery
Never Forget: Twitter Sounds Off On First Anniversary Of The Charlottesville Riot
1. White Supremacy, A Year LaterSource:Getty 1 of 30
2.2 of 30
3.3 of 30
4.4 of 30
5.5 of 30
6.6 of 30
7.7 of 30
8.8 of 30
9.9 of 30
10.10 of 30
11.11 of 30
12.12 of 30
13.13 of 30
14.14 of 30
15.15 of 30
16.16 of 30
17.17 of 30
18.18 of 30
19.19 of 30
20.20 of 30
21.21 of 30
22.22 of 30
23.23 of 30
24.24 of 30
25.25 of 30
26.26 of 30
27.27 of 30
28.28 of 30
29.29 of 30
30.30 of 30
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours