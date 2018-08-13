CLOSE
Whew Chile! Omarosa Cut Up On Her 'Today' Interview…Wouldn't Let The Interviewer Get A Word In

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EDUCATION

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Omarosa Manigault Newman was up early this morning doing what she does best…being Omarosa! Watch this uncomfortable interview with Savannah Guthrie from Today where she addresses her firing and her recordings from the White House.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3004891" align="alignleft" width="788"] Source: Jason Andrew / Getty[/caption] August 11 and 12th mark the first anniversary of the Charlottesville riot. Prior to the riots, the Virginia town was known for it's college, UVA, but that all changed when white supremacists flocked there with torches to protest the taking down of Confederate statues and to wreak havoc on counter-protesters. This was a particularly dark moment in American history that lead to the tragic murder of Heather Heyer, sparked numerous attacks on people of color and caused the President to publicly state that there are some very fine Neo-Nazis. Folks took to Twitter to reflect on the year anniversary, the current state of America and Trump's inability to stand up against hate.

 

John Kelly , Omarosa Manigault Newman , today , trump

