CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Grown Woman Tings: 9 Quotes From Beyoncé’s Vogue Article That Proves She’s Every Woman

0 reads
Leave a comment
Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018

Source: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of Vogue

Beyoncé may be the biggest star on the planet, but she’s still a mom of three, with a husband — which means she shares many of the same struggles most women do.

Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018

Source: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of Vogue

The Queen does so many phenomenal things that sometimes it feels as though she’s far removed from everyday folks. Like covering the September issue of Vogue and using the mag’s first Black photographer to do the cover, for example.

 

But after reading the candid piece, it reminded us just how much Beyoncé is just like every other lady going through the trials and tribs of womanhood.

 

Hit the flip to check out quotes form the Queen’s new Vogue article that she’s every woman. Cue the Whitney Houston music.

via GIPHY

Grown Woman Tings: 9 Quotes From Beyoncé’s Vogue Article That Proves She’s Every Woman was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
8 photos
8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil…
 2 hours ago
08.07.18
Lupita Allure Magazine BTS
Lupita Nyong’o Says Her Natural, Hair Is Frowned…
 2 hours ago
08.07.18
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
New Bae Alert? Tiffany Haddish Is Reportedly Dating…
 4 hours ago
08.07.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Safaree Admits He Treated Lyrica To…
 12 hours ago
08.07.18
Lil Durk Drops His Steamy “Home Body” Video…
 18 hours ago
08.07.18
Viral Clip Of Black Woman Being Beat With…
 19 hours ago
08.07.18
La Flame! The First Week Sales Projections For…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Watch: Taylor Bennett Talks Coming Out And His…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Tyler, The Creator Keeps It Real About Wanting…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
9 photos
Queen Of The South: 9 Photos Of Badass…
 21 hours ago
08.06.18
If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting Your Job,…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
10 items
Happy Independence Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know…
 22 hours ago
08.06.18
Estelle
Hot or Not: Estelle Returns With ‘Better’ Music…
 23 hours ago
08.06.18
Madonna May Be A Troll, But Her Black…
 23 hours ago
08.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close