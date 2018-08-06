Hot or Not: Estelle Returns With ‘Better’ Music Video

4 reads Leave a comment
Singer Estelle has been away from the music scene for a minute. She makes a journey back to her paternal roots with a Caribbean flavor on the new release “Better” from Estelle’s upcoming reggae album, Lover’s Rock. Look for a September release date.
Check out the chocolate muscled love interest in the video!
