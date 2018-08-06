CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Hot or Not: Estelle Returns With ‘Better’ Music Video

4 reads
Leave a comment
Estelle

Source: TV One / TV One

Singer Estelle has been away from the music scene for a minute. She makes a journey back to her paternal roots with a Caribbean flavor on the new release “Better” from Estelle’s upcoming reggae album, Lover’s Rock. Look for a September release date.

Check out the chocolate muscled love interest in the video!

Must Read:

Michelle Obama Has A New Project And She Needs Our Help

You Could Earn $10,000 To Eat Barbecue At Different Cities Across The Country

Estelle , music , new song

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
Happy Independence Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know…
 2 hours ago
08.06.18
Estelle
Hot or Not: Estelle Returns With ‘Better’ Music…
 2 hours ago
08.06.18
13 photos
Bomptown’s Finest: 13 Times YG’s Whoopty Style Set…
 3 hours ago
08.06.18
Hallmark's Home And Family 'Facts Of Life Reunion'
Beloved Mrs. Garrett From “Facts Of Life” Passes…
 4 hours ago
08.06.18
10 photos
The Bachelorette: 10 Times Beautiful Becca Found True…
 5 hours ago
08.06.18
‘Power’ Recap: Tariq Is A Wannabe Drug Dealer…
 16 hours ago
08.06.18
High Dogs: These 7 Canines Were Baked Out…
 1 day ago
08.06.18
Sorry Massa: Ray Lewis Was Shooketh Over Randy…
 1 day ago
08.06.18
New Life, Who Dis: See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic…
 1 day ago
08.06.18
Happy Birthday: The 33 Best Pics Of Barack…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
From “Cool” To “Corny”: 7 Famous Women Who…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
Secure The Wig Before Attempting The #ZoomChallenge In…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
Ludacris Paid For A Stranger’s Groceries In Whole…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
Deportations & Orgy Allegations: Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close