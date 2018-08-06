CLOSE
National
Home > National

You Could Earn $10,000 To Eat Barbecue At Different Cities Across The Country

4 reads
Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Food

Source: Akita Hodgson / EyeEm / Getty

Want a job that pays you to eat barbecue?

 

 

President Trump Speaks On Infrastructure Meeting Held At Trump Tower

Trump Calls LeBron James 'Dumb,' Black Twitter Demolishes Him

40 photos Launch gallery

Trump Calls LeBron James 'Dumb,' Black Twitter Demolishes Him

Continue reading Trump Calls LeBron James ‘Dumb,’ Black Twitter Demolishes Him

Trump Calls LeBron James 'Dumb,' Black Twitter Demolishes Him

[caption id="attachment_2935682" align="alignleft" width="779"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] It's not secret that Donald Trump has a serious issue with Black people, especially those who speak out against him and his divisive administration. Lately, the main way he lashes out at us is by questioning our intelligence. Case in point: On Friday night, while he should have been either asleep, creating strategies to protect our democracy from Russia or figuring out ways to reunite immigrant children their families, he was Twitter coming for LeBron James. See, James was being interviewed by CNN's Don Lemon and spoke in detail about his new Promise school and his disdain for #45. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1025586524782559232 Yeah, he tried it. But don't worry, Black Twitter didn't let this racist tirade go down on their watch. They clapped all the way back.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

barbecue , Reynolds Wrap

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hallmark's Home And Family 'Facts Of Life Reunion'
Beloved Mrs. Garrett From “Facts Of Life” Passes…
 54 mins ago
08.06.18
‘Power’ Recap: Tariq Is A Wannabe Drug Dealer…
 13 hours ago
08.06.18
High Dogs: These 7 Canines Were Baked Out…
 23 hours ago
08.06.18
Sorry Massa: Ray Lewis Was Shooketh Over Randy…
 1 day ago
08.06.18
New Life, Who Dis: See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic…
 1 day ago
08.06.18
Happy Birthday: The 33 Best Pics Of Barack…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
From “Cool” To “Corny”: 7 Famous Women Who…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
Secure The Wig Before Attempting The #ZoomChallenge In…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
Ludacris Paid For A Stranger’s Groceries In Whole…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
Deportations & Orgy Allegations: Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
Say What? Drink It With Peanuts & Other…
 3 days ago
08.06.18
Sibling Rivalry: 10 Times The Kardashians Were At…
 3 days ago
08.06.18
9 Unpopular Opinions That Will Make You Cringe
 3 days ago
08.06.18
Flashback Friday: 5 Moments From The 1995 Source…
 3 days ago
08.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close