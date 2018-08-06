You Could Earn $10,000 To Eat Barbecue At Different Cities Across The Country

Continue reading Trump Calls LeBron James ‘Dumb,’ Black Twitter Demolishes Him

Trump Calls LeBron James 'Dumb,' Black Twitter Demolishes Him

[caption id="attachment_2935682" align="alignleft" width="779"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] It's not secret that Donald Trump has a serious issue with Black people, especially those who speak out against him and his divisive administration. Lately, the main way he lashes out at us is by questioning our intelligence. Case in point: On Friday night, while he should have been either asleep, creating strategies to protect our democracy from Russia or figuring out ways to reunite immigrant children their families, he was Twitter coming for LeBron James. See, James was being interviewed by CNN's Don Lemon and spoke in detail about his new Promise school and his disdain for #45. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1025586524782559232 Yeah, he tried it. But don't worry, Black Twitter didn't let this racist tirade go down on their watch. They clapped all the way back.