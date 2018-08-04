Ludacris Paid For A Stranger’s Groceries In Whole Foods And The Woman Has Quite A Back Story

"A light in a world that for many people on whatever level has gone dark."

Hear more from the woman who calls @Ludacris "an angel" for buying her groceries. He didn't know she's lost her husband to cancer & down to her last dollar… @WholeFoods #KindnessPassItOn #11Alive pic.twitter.com/udI26d7GYk

— Cheryl Preheim (@CherylPreheim) August 3, 2018