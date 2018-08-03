CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Check Out The Trailer For “Nappily Ever After” Starring Sanaa Lathan

13 reads
Leave a comment
Actress Sanaa Lathan arrives at the prem

Source: GABRIEL BOUYS / Getty

We’re finally getting a glimpse of Sanaa Lathan in the movie Nappily Ever After. We were first introduced to the story in the novel by Trisha R. Thomas in 2001. Look for it on Netflix on September 21st!

 

 

#NappilyEverAfter 👶🏽

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

 

Will Smith The Oscars 2004

#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada's Love Stands The Test Of Time

15 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada's Love Stands The Test Of Time

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time

#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada's Love Stands The Test Of Time

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

Nappily Ever After , Sanaa Lathan

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Video: Oprah Says “It’s On” After She Does…
 18 mins ago
08.03.18
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon
Beyonce’s Childhood Home Is For Sale…Take A Look
 24 mins ago
08.03.18
Actress Sanaa Lathan arrives at the prem
Check Out The Trailer For “Nappily Ever After”…
 2 hours ago
08.03.18
Shiggy, LaLa Anthony, Big Freedia & More Star…
 15 hours ago
08.03.18
Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The…
 17 hours ago
08.03.18
Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black…
 19 hours ago
08.03.18
Watch: Dot Da Genius Walks Us Through The…
 20 hours ago
08.03.18
Get Top On The Phone: Schoolboy Q’s Album…
 21 hours ago
08.03.18
Rest In Peace: 7 Blissful Bankroll Fresh Moments…
 21 hours ago
08.03.18
Watch: Action Bronson Takes Us On A Tattoo…
 21 hours ago
08.03.18
Stay Generous: YG Donates $150,000 Girl Code LA,…
 21 hours ago
08.03.18
Seven Productions
All Black Affair
 22 hours ago
08.03.18
#TeamBeautiful Is Attending The UNCF Summer Benefit And…
 22 hours ago
08.03.18
ICYMI: NYC Will No longer Prosecute People For…
 23 hours ago
08.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close