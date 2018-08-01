The President Thinks You Need An I.D. To Purchase Groceries

Before you head to the store after work today to get what you need for the week, make sure you have your grocery identification!!

According to Trump, we should have identification to vote since we need identification to buy groceries.

President Trump says the time has come for voter ID requirements because if "you want to buy groceries you need a picture on a card." That, as anyone who has purchased their own groceries knows, is inaccurate: https://t.co/3YwkgFJu5R pic.twitter.com/BPxaXudIGM — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 1, 2018

