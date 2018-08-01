The President Thinks You Need An I.D. To Purchase Groceries

2 reads Leave a comment
Before you head to the store after work today to get what you need for the week, make sure you have your grocery identification!!
According to Trump, we should have identification to vote since we need identification to buy groceries.
10 Black Photographers Vogue Should’ve Called To Shoot A Cover At Least Once
10 Black Photographers Vogue Should've Called To Shoot A Cover At Least Once
1. Gordon Parks1 of 10
2. Jamel Shabazz2 of 10
3. Carrie Mae Weems3 of 10
4. Andre D. Wagner4 of 10
5. Coreen Simpson5 of 10
6. Moneta Sleet Jr.6 of 10
7. Lorna Simpson7 of 10
8. Eli Reed8 of 10
9. Roy Decarava9 of 10
10. Gerald Cyrus10 of 10
