Beyonce Granted Unprecedented Control Over Vogue Shoot; Hires 1st Black Photographer To Ever Shoot Cover

2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyonce makes boss moves wherever she goes. The latest involves a report that she was granted “unprecedented control” over her shoot for the September issue of Vogue. In addition, Beyonce was responsible for the hiring of the first ever Black photographer to shoot the cover in the magazines 126-year history.

 

Of course, social media loved this story.

 

 

Street Style At 2017 Panorama Music Festival

35 Photos Of Melanin Poppin' In The Panorama Festival Vortex

Panorama Festival 2018 occurred on Randall's Island over the weekend. Over the course of three days festival goers experienced performances from Janet Jackson, SZA, and more. While we were there for the tunes, we couldn't get over the fashion and style. Whether it was women rocking their braids and afros or festival fun makeup, we rounded the top 35 photos to show you all the fashion and style. Click through our gallery for some inspo!

 

