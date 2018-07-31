Beyonce Granted Unprecedented Control Over Vogue Shoot; Hires 1st Black Photographer To Ever Shoot Cover

Beyonce makes boss moves wherever she goes. The latest involves a report that she was granted “unprecedented control” over her shoot for the September issue of Vogue. In addition, Beyonce was responsible for the hiring of the first ever Black photographer to shoot the cover in the magazines 126-year history.

Queen Bey was given total control over Vogue's September issue, and hired the first black photographer to shoot a @voguemagazine cover #vogue #septemberissue #Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/Wp4rik82V2 — Early Today (@NBC_EarlyToday) July 31, 2018

8. Like I said, cover subjects are often given little or no control at Vogue…after all, it's Vogue! They're also sent the cover in the same week as it's published. In the case of @Beyonce, it's the opposite…she sent the cover to Anna Wintour. https://t.co/vfZQAXKC2Z — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 30, 2018

Of course, social media loved this story.

Beyonce: I want full control Vogue: pic.twitter.com/Lh7JhNZvX1 — Stud Shenanigans (@jazzvjack) July 30, 2018

Beyoncé at all the Vogue meetings: pic.twitter.com/bGoMdFBi2a — House of 🐝 (@ReignsBey) July 30, 2018

Beyoncé discussing her September issue shoot with Anna Wintour in the Vogue conference room pic.twitter.com/bQEt5MVPpK — BAD MOTHERF*CKER (@lemonyonce) July 30, 2018

Vogue: okay so Beyoncé we were thinking we would do a cover, some capti- Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/qz5ZRtGUo1 — my nikka got nikkas upset (@crowdgoinape) July 30, 2018

