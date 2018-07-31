Beyonce Granted Unprecedented Control Over Vogue Shoot; Hires 1st Black Photographer To Ever Shoot Cover

2 reads Leave a comment
Beyonce makes boss moves wherever she goes. The latest involves a report that she was granted “unprecedented control” over her shoot for the September issue of Vogue. In addition, Beyonce was responsible for the hiring of the first ever Black photographer to shoot the cover in the magazines 126-year history.
Of course, social media loved this story.
35 Photos Of Melanin Poppin' In The Panorama Festival Vortex
35 photos Launch gallery
35 Photos Of Melanin Poppin' In The Panorama Festival Vortex
1. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL1 of 35
2. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL2 of 35
3. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL3 of 35
4. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL4 of 35
5. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL5 of 35
6. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVALSource:Getty 6 of 35
7. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL7 of 35
8. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL8 of 35
9. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL9 of 35
10. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL10 of 35
11. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL11 of 35
12. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL12 of 35
13. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL13 of 35
14. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL14 of 35
15. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL15 of 35
16. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL16 of 35
17. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL17 of 35
18. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL18 of 35
19. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL19 of 35
20. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL20 of 35
21. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL21 of 35
22. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL22 of 35
23. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL23 of 35
24. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL24 of 35
25. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL25 of 35
26. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL26 of 35
27. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL27 of 35
28. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL28 of 35
29. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL29 of 35
30. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL30 of 35
31. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL31 of 35
32. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL32 of 35
33. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL33 of 35
34. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL34 of 35
35. PANORAMA MUSIC FESTIVAL35 of 35
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours