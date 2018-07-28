2 reads Leave a comment
When Angie Martinez asked Teka$hi 6ix9ine if he was serious about his craft as a musician, the Billboard sensation said, “No, I’m literally not. Seriously, no. We go in the studio and literally we just be having fun. And then it’s a hit.”
He then recited part of his verse on the Nicki Minaj collab “Fefe” and said, “That’s not even — like, what the fuck? I didn’t put no effort into that shit. I know J. Cole just sits back, Kendrick Lamar sits back like, ‘*SMH These kids.’l
Watch the full clip below.
Teka$hi 6ix9ine Says He Doesn’t Try At All When Making Music was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
17 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 17
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 17
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 17
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 17
5. RED ALERT5 of 17
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 17
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 17
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 17
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 17
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 17
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 17
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 17
13. PERFECT IN PLAID13 of 17
14. HARK THE HERRINGBONE14 of 17
15. PRETTY IN PINK15 of 17
16. BE THE PRESENT16 of 17
17. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS17 of 17
comments – add yours