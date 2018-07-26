Serena Williams is drug tested more than any other tennis player! She’s “so so so so so great,” she can win while breast feeding, “she has to be drug tested!” And in other sports news, Jerry Jones doesn’t want his players in the locker room he wants them “in the field.” oops…”on the field.” He said that he doesn’t care about what the NFL or NFLPA decides, his players will stand for the anthem.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Huggy Lowdown: What The Shiggdy News was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
16 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 16
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 16
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 16
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 16
5. RED ALERT5 of 16
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 16
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 16
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 16
9. NATTY NECKLINES9 of 16
10. DENIM DELIGHT10 of 16
11. ROSE GOLD DREAMS11 of 16
12. PERFECT IN PLAID12 of 16
13. HARK THE HERRINGBONE13 of 16
14. PRETTY IN PINK14 of 16
15. BE THE PRESENT15 of 16
16. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS16 of 16
comments – add yours