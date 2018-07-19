Yikes! Check Your Grapes Before You Eat Them To Ensure This Venomous Spider Isn’t Lurking

0 reads Leave a comment
Things you don’t want to see in your food:
- Hair
- Fingernails
- Venomous spiders
A woman happened to find one of these in a bag of grapes that she was eating from at the time.
Madiba: The Legacy Of Nelson Mandela
18 photos Launch gallery
Madiba: The Legacy Of Nelson Mandela
1. Young Revolutionary1 of 18
2. Young Madiba2 of 18
3. Mandela was for the people way before becoming a political leader.3 of 18
4. Mandela Takes London.4 of 18
5. Mandela greets supporters after his release from prison.5 of 18
6. Mandela visting Martin Luther King’s memorial in Atlanta.6 of 18
7. Nelson Mandela on the election trail.Source:Getty 7 of 18
8. Mandela celebrates before his historic win in 1994.Source:Getty 8 of 18
9. Nelson & Winnie Mandela in Rome.Source:Getty 9 of 18
10. Mandela with his daughter Zindzi Mandela at her 1992 wedding in Soweto.10 of 18
11. Mandela’s meet the Kennedy’s.11 of 18
12. Mandela Gives A Powerful Speech After Being Released From Prison12 of 18
13. Baby Love.13 of 18
14. Mandela With Hilary Clinton.14 of 18
15. That revolutionary love.15 of 18
16. It never dies.16 of 18
17. Madiba Loves The People.17 of 18
18. Always showing love.18 of 18
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours