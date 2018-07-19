CLOSE
National
Home > National

Yikes! Check Your Grapes Before You Eat Them To Ensure This Venomous Spider Isn’t Lurking

0 reads
Leave a comment
Close up of Black Widow spider in web

Source: Sholto Walker / Getty

Things you don’t want to see in your food:

  • Hair
  • Fingernails
  • Venomous spiders

 

A woman happened to find one of these in a bag of grapes that she was eating from at the time.

 

 

Campaign of Nelson Mandela in North Transvaal

Madiba: The Legacy Of Nelson Mandela

18 photos Launch gallery

Madiba: The Legacy Of Nelson Mandela

Continue reading Madiba: The Legacy Of Nelson Mandela

Madiba: The Legacy Of Nelson Mandela

Madiba's legacy as a humanitarian, activist and first Black president of South Africa will live on forever. We gathered some of Mandela's most iconic photos to commemorate his 100th birthday.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

Black Widow , Grapes , spider

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rico Love And Lance Gross Host And Eventing At Gold Room
Check Out Dose Of Cuteness: Actor Lance Gross…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Brothers, What’s Going On? Barack Obama Says Men…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Finally Pays Kevin Hart Back…
 12 hours ago
07.19.18
Super Dope: CEO Buys Employee A Car After…
 15 hours ago
07.19.18
Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
Whew, Chile The Disrespect: 6 Times Wendy Williams…
 19 hours ago
07.19.18
This 23-Year-Old’s Poppin’ Music Video Might Get Her…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
Ciara’s New Song ‘Level Up’ Is Twerktastic, But…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
9 items
#CouplesWeLove: Tatyana Ali & Vaughn Raspberry Celebrate Two…
 24 hours ago
07.18.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 1 day ago
07.18.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
 2 days ago
07.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close