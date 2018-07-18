CLOSE
National
Home > National

LOL…The President Of South Africa Shaded Barack Obama Over His Dance Moves

0 reads
Leave a comment
German Media Award 2016

Source: Isa Foltin / Getty

This is the video you need to see and share with everyone you know! Watch as the president of South Africa calls Barack Obama out over his dance moves. Obam was visiting in honor of the late Nelson Mandela ahead of the 100th anniversary of his birth.

 

 

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 9, 2018

25 Photos Of Your Favorite Celebs Stylin' In Their Fashion Nova 'Fits

25 photos Launch gallery

25 Photos Of Your Favorite Celebs Stylin' In Their Fashion Nova 'Fits

Continue reading 25 Photos Of Your Favorite Celebs Stylin’ In Their Fashion Nova ‘Fits

25 Photos Of Your Favorite Celebs Stylin' In Their Fashion Nova 'Fits

Fashion Nova. The brand is loved not only by your everyday woman but also celebs. How could it not be?! It's affordable and consistently on trend. The assortment also seems infinite, so there's always something new. Whether you are looking for a sexy dress to party in or some jeans that will fit your thighs AND waist...Fashion Nova is here to help without breaking the bank. Check out our gallery of celebs that are rocking Fashion Nova. Tag us @HelloBeautiful so we can see your Fashion Nova 'fit!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Barack Obama , Cyril Ramaphosa , Nelson Mandela , President of South Africa

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 3 hours ago
07.18.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To…
 12 hours ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of…
 19 hours ago
07.18.18
Tom Cruise Explains The High He Feels Performing…
 20 hours ago
07.18.18
Discrimination Lawsuit That Followed Bill Maher’s Use Of…
 20 hours ago
07.18.18
13 items
R.I.P. Eric Garner: Powerful Photos From Protests Sparked…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
Westside Get The Money: Birdman Officially Launches Cash…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa Answers Stoner Questions & Talks…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Does This Video Prove That Young Thug’s A…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Watch: Scott Storch Details His Career Highs, Lows,…
 22 hours ago
07.18.18
Why? Virginia Man Calls The Police After Being…
 22 hours ago
07.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close