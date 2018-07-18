LOL…The President Of South Africa Shaded Barack Obama Over His Dance Moves

This is the video you need to see and share with everyone you know! Watch as the president of South Africa calls Barack Obama out over his dance moves. Obam was visiting in honor of the late Nelson Mandela ahead of the 100th anniversary of his birth.

President Obama got roasted by the South African president over his dance moves pic.twitter.com/xZzInFCcwe — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 18, 2018

