A New Sade Album Is In The Works

Sade is one of the few artist that can take a hiatus from the music industry, drop an album, tour and then take another break. Fans have not heard from Sade since the release of Soldier of Love in 2010. However, she has an original song entitled “Flowers in the Universe“ on A Wrinkle in Time soundtrack. Could more music be coming soon?

According to Sade’s longtime collaborator Stuart Matthewman.

“We’re working on a new album.”

When the news hit the internet social media responded.

THE WHISPER QUEEN IS BACK FOR THE THRONE. https://t.co/gQvvQyU4kT — Shyne Coldchain Jr. (@Smooth_Orator) July 17, 2018

Sade guitarist and saxophonist Stuart Matthewman says a new release is in the works. https://t.co/2HuG8fxobb — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 17, 2018

