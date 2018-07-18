CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

A New Sade Album Is In The Works

2 reads
Leave a comment
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the

Source: Mirrorpix / Getty

Sade is one of the few artist that can take a hiatus from the music industry, drop an album, tour and then take another break. Fans have not heard from Sade since the release of Soldier of Love in 2010. However, she has an original song entitled “Flowers in the Universe“ on A Wrinkle in Time soundtrack. Could more music be coming soon?

According to Sade’s longtime collaborator Stuart Matthewman.

“We’re working on a new album.”

When the news hit the internet social media responded.

New Music , sade

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

16 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading A New Sade Album Is In The Works

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 46 mins ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 15 hours ago
07.18.18
13 items
R.I.P. Eric Garner: Powerful Photos From Protests Sparked…
 18 hours ago
07.17.18
GBK BET Awards Official Backstage Talent Lounge - Day 3
El DeBarge Arrested For Vandalism
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
President Obama Departs The White House En Route To Illinois
Let’s Watch This Video Of Obama Dancing In…
 24 hours ago
07.17.18
Janet Jackson Signs Copies Of 'TRUE YOU: A Guide To Finding And Loving Yourself' - March 19, 2011
Behind The Scenes Look At Janet’s Essence Photo…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
15 items
15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals
 2 days ago
07.16.18
7 items
6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells
 2 days ago
07.16.18
Kulture Konspiracies: 11 Questions The Culture STILL Needs…
 2 days ago
07.17.18
Gotdamn Girl! Fans React To Garcelle Beauvais’ Super…
 2 days ago
07.17.18
14 items
14 Shirtless Pictures Of Jason Momoa That’ll Prepare…
 2 days ago
07.16.18
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song…
 2 days ago
07.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close