Your favorite stoner Kush Kelz is back with more gas.

His new video “CB4” was shot by @matteldridgefilm in Paterson and features fellow NJ spitter Hard Luck.

Watch the full video, plus more of Kush’s work with Kap G, Ab-Soul, Jim Jones and A$AP Twelvy after the jump.

GG Music: Your New Favorite Stoner Kush Kelz Delivers Loud Every Time was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

