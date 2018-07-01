Are You Ready For The Bobby Brown Story?

Did The New Edition Story have you singing and dancing to your favorite NE songs and reminiscing about your formative years. Get ready for BET’s ‘The Bobby Brown Story’, it will pick up where the New Edition mini-series left off, covering Brown’s rise with the group, his solo career, marriage to Whitney Houston, and all of the drama in between.

Woody McClain who played Brown in The New Edition Story will reprise his role as Brown. McClain will be joined by Mekhi Phifer, Lil Rel Howery, Lance Gross, Laz Alonso, Sandi McCree, T.K. Carter and Alyssa Goss.

The Bobby Brown Story will premiere on BET on September 4 at 9 pm.

