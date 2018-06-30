CLOSE
Local
Don't Miss The Free Exhibition Of Ernie Barnes' Work At The NC Museum Of History In Downtown Raleigh

NC Museum Of History

Looking for a fun family outing on the cheap? Check out the Ernie Barnes exhibition happening now at the North Carolina. Thirty-five of his never before seen pieces will be on exhibit.

We spoke with Luz Rodriguez, a trustee from the Ernie Barnes family trust about the exhibition.

 

 

RIP: A Gallery Of Precious Moments With Joe Jackson

11 photos Launch gallery

RIP: A Gallery Of Precious Moments With Joe Jackson

Continue reading RIP: A Gallery Of Precious Moments With Joe Jackson

RIP: A Gallery Of Precious Moments With Joe Jackson

On June 27, 2018, Jackson family patriarch and father of 11, Joe Jackson passed away at age 89. It was recently reported that he was battling pancreatic cancer. In his memory, we’ve compiled some photos to remind you of the beautiful times he’s spent with his friends, family and fans.

 

 

 

Ernie Barnes , NC Museum of History

