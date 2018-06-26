CLOSE
Supreme Court Upholds President Trump’s Travel Ban

Today, the Supreme Court voted to uphold the third version of President Trump’s travel ban. The ban restricts travel from mostly Muslim countries. The 5-4 decision states that the President has the power to control this type of immigration in the interest of national security.

 

 

