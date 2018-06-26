WATCH: Denzel Washington A Lethal Lyft Driver In Equalizer 2 Movie Trailer

0 reads Leave a comment
Denzel Washington returns as assassin Robert McCall in “Equalizer 2”. Although McCall has settled down with his life and is happy with being a mild-mannered Lyft driver who minds his business and does his job until someone does him wrong.
The film is a sequel to the 2014 film The Equalizer. In the first film, McCall works at a hardware store until he meets Teri (Chloe Grace Moretz) and decides to rescue her from a group of violent Russians gangsters. The Equalizer 2 will be released in theaters on July 20.
