Maxine Waters Could Care Less About Your Respectability Mantras When It Comes To Separating Families At The Border

Over the weekend the heat between Maxine Waters and ya’ll’s president turned up a notch after the California congresswoman encouraged her supporters to confront Trump officials who uphold the zero tolerance policy which led to families being torn apart at the border.

Waters made the remarks of the weekend at a rally in Los Angels and again during a televised interview on MSNBC.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” Waters said at Saturday’s rally.

Waters’ proposal comes after two Trump officials, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee and Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, were escorted out of eating establishments due to protests and demonstrations last week.

“The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest,” she continued on MSNBC. “They’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the President, ‘No, I can’t hang with you.

In the crucial months ahead, we must strive to make America beautiful again. Trump’s daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable. As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea. https://t.co/vlpqOBLK4R — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 25, 2018

On Monday, top Senate Democrat Nancy Pelosi responded to a CNN write-up of Waters remarks with a call for calm. Several other ranking Democrats and Republicans have also said they don’t agree with Waters.

A petition spurred by Trump’s tweet against Waters calls for the congresswoman’s removal.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Waters call for action did not call for any physical violence against officials. What Waters advocated for was resistance.

Once again a Black woman is asked to remain silent when at every turn while the Trump administration has made it painfully obvious that being respectable is at the bottom of their agenda.

