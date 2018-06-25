CLOSE
Maxine Waters Could Care Less About Your Respectability Mantras When It Comes To Separating Families At The Border

Over the weekend the heat between Maxine Waters and ya’ll’s president turned up a notch after the California congresswoman encouraged her supporters to confront Trump officials who uphold the zero tolerance policy which led to families being torn apart at the border.

RELATED: Maxine Waters Checks GOP Congressman Who Told Her To Stop Talking About Discrimination

Waters made the remarks of the weekend at a rally in Los Angels and again during a televised interview on MSNBC.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” Waters said at Saturday’s rally.

Waters’ proposal comes after two Trump officials, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee and Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, were escorted out of eating establishments due to protests and demonstrations last week.

“The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest,” she continued on MSNBC. “They’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the President, ‘No, I can’t hang with you.

On Monday, top Senate Democrat Nancy Pelosi responded to a CNN write-up of Waters remarks with a call for calm. Several other ranking Democrats and Republicans have also said they don’t agree with Waters.

A petition spurred by Trump’s tweet against Waters calls for the congresswoman’s removal.

Waters call for action did not call for any physical violence against officials. What Waters advocated for was resistance.

Once again a Black woman is asked to remain silent when at every turn while the Trump administration has made it painfully obvious that being respectable is at the bottom of their agenda.

Michelle Obama Delivers Final Speech At The White House

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and "American history"! We have our own sheroes! And with news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we've been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Maxine Waters Could Care Less About Your Respectability Mantras When It Comes To Separating Families At The Border was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

