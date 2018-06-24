Black Panther’ Costume And Props Coming To Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture

Several artifacts of Wakandan history will soon head to Washington D.C. The Black Panther costume is coming to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African-American History and Culture. In addition, the museum acquired several objects: a shooting script signed by Ryan Coogler (co-writer; director), Kevin Feige (producer, president of Marvel Studios), Nate Moore (executive producer) and Joe Robert Cole (co-writer; producer); two pages of spec script; and 24 high-resolution production photographs.

We're excited to announce the acquisition of several objects related to @theblackpanther! 🙅🏾‍♀️🙅🏿‍♂️🙅🏿‍♀️🙅🏽‍♂️ Black Panther is the first superhero of African descent to appear in mainstream American comics. Learn more: https://t.co/dIJp7SLRPh #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/9HIKejU6BJ — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) June 20, 2018

Black Panther is the first all-Black film from the Marvel franchise, to become the top-grossing superhero film of all time in North America with over $1 billion in sales. Also, T’Challa is the first superhero of African descent to appear in mainstream American comics.

Read Also:

#BlackExcellence: Four Facts You To Need To Know About Beloved Science Fiction Writer Octavia Butler

Oscar Winner Kobe Bryant Denied Entry Into Film Academy

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: