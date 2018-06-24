CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Black Panther’ Costume And Props Coming To Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture

1 reads
Leave a comment
Black Panther 2

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Several artifacts of Wakandan history will soon head to Washington D.C. The Black Panther costume is coming to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African-American History and Culture. In addition, the museum acquired several objects: a shooting script signed by Ryan Coogler (co-writer; director), Kevin Feige (producer, president of Marvel Studios), Nate Moore (executive producer) and Joe Robert Cole (co-writer; producer); two pages of spec script; and 24 high-resolution production photographs.

Black Panther is the first all-Black film from the Marvel franchise, to become the top-grossing superhero film of all time in North America with over $1 billion in sales. Also, T’Challa is the first superhero of African descent to appear in mainstream American comics.

Read Also:

#BlackExcellence: Four Facts You To Need To Know About Beloved Science Fiction Writer Octavia Butler

Oscar Winner Kobe Bryant Denied Entry Into Film Academy

Black Panther’ Costume , National Museum of African American History and Culture , props , Smithsonian

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Black Panther’ Costume And Props Coming To Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Panther 2
Black Panther’ Costume And Props Coming To Smithsonian’s…
 1 hour ago
06.24.18
20 items
BET Awards 2018 Radio Room Day 2 [PHOTOS]
 18 hours ago
06.23.18
17 items
17 WTF Fashion Moments In BET Awards History
 22 hours ago
06.23.18
Tips To Help Lower Your Cholesterol
 1 day ago
06.23.18
Maintaining A Healthy Cholesterol Level
 1 day ago
06.23.18
High Blood Pressure And Cholesterol – What The…
 1 day ago
06.23.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…
 1 day ago
06.23.18
Community Distribution Day -- Radio One Raleigh
Radio One Raleigh Food Distribution Day
 1 day ago
06.23.18
BET Awards '11 - Press Room
Anita Baker To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at…
 1 day ago
06.23.18
Listen To Black Women: Why Can’t Some Black…
 2 days ago
06.23.18
21 items
BET Awards 2018 Radio Room Day 1 [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
06.22.18
HELLO WORLD: Travel Essentials For Your Next Trip…
 2 days ago
06.23.18
Weekend Shmood: When The Sign Language Interpreter Is…
 2 days ago
06.23.18
Tried It: These Owners Are Playing With Their…
 2 days ago
06.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close