Rockets Fans Are Slamming Ayesha Curry’s Restaurant And Giving It Horrible Reviews (It Hasn’t Opened Yet)

0 reads Leave a comment
The hate is strong in Houston.
Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors Steph Curry, is receiving horrible reviews on her new restaurant that hasn’t even opened yet. Seems that Houston Rockets fans already hate the food at the restaurant slated to open next month. And they are taking their negative reviews to the internet.
A Nation Of Migrants: Black Women In Hollywood Who Relocated To The States
10 photos Launch gallery
A Nation Of Migrants: Black Women In Hollywood Who Relocated To The States
1. Yvonne OrjiSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Lupita Nyong'oSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. ImanSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. Danai GuriraSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. Chimamanda Ngozi AdichieSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Heather HeadleySource:WENN 7 of 10
8. Garcelle BeauvaisSource:Getty 8 of 10
9. Grace JonesSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Bozoma Saint JohnSource:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours