Rockets Fans Are Slamming Ayesha Curry’s Restaurant And Giving It Horrible Reviews (It Hasn’t Opened Yet)

The hate is strong in Houston.

Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors Steph Curry, is receiving horrible reviews on her new restaurant that hasn’t even opened yet. Seems that Houston Rockets fans already hate the food at the restaurant slated to open next month. And they are taking their negative reviews to the internet.

NOT SO 'GOLDEN' REVIEWS; @ABonTV has the details on how some Houston Rockets fans are targeting Ayesha Curry's restaurant on Yelp: pic.twitter.com/DZIzbSQuht — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 21, 2018

Ayesha Curry’s restaurant is coming to Houston, and #Rockets fans have already piled up the 1-Star reviews before it even opened 😂😂😂 #Warriors #NBA pic.twitter.com/3BqL84zlJy — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 19, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark