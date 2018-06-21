Video: Snake Slithers Up Woman’s Leg While She Was Driving

0 reads Leave a comment
That’s going to be a big nope for us.
A Tennessee woman had a 6-foot long snake in her car and didn’t notice until it started slithering up her leg.
TREND REPORT: Pastels Are On Point For A Stylishly Sherbert Summer
10 photos Launch gallery
TREND REPORT: Pastels Are On Point For A Stylishly Sherbert Summer
1. Celine - Runway RTW - Spring 2018 - Paris Fashion WeekSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Victoria Beckham - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi - Runway - LFW September 2017Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi - Runway - LFW September 2017Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. Carolina Herrera - Runway RTW - Spring 2018 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. John Galliano : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Acne Studios : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. Acne Studios : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. Acne Studios : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. Tom Ford - Runway RTW - Spring 2018 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours