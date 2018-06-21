CLOSE
National
Video: Snake Slithers Up Woman’s Leg While She Was Driving

This picture taken on September 20, 2010

Source: GRZEGORZ HAWALEJ / Getty

That’s going to be a big nope for us.

A Tennessee woman had a 6-foot long snake in her car and didn’t notice until it started slithering up her leg.

 

 

