Michael Jackson Musical in the Works for Broadway

It’s time to dust off the sequined glove and practice your moon walk moves. The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage have announced a new musical inspired by the life of the King of Pop is in development, look for a 2020 arrival date on Broadway.

The as-yet-untitled show will be written by playwright Lynn Nottage (Sweat, Ruined), Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) will direct and choreograph. The musical centers on Jackson’s extensive catalog, ranging from his days at Motown with the Jackson 5, and through his solo career with albums that sold millions and changed the landscape of pop and R&B history.

