National
RECALL ALERT: Kellogg’s Recalls Honey Smacks Cereal Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

Before you eat your next bowl of Honey Smacks check out this story. Kellogg Company is recalling an estimated 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal from more than 30 U.S. states. The recall is due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

The recall affects products with a use by dates of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019. The voluntary recall involves its 15.3 ounce and 23 oz. Honey Smacks packages. No other Kellogg products are impacted by the recall.

“The FDA is working with the company to quickly remove this cereal from the marketplace.”

Salmonella can cause diarrhea and severe abdominal cramps, the symptom can last up to three days and is dangerous to young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

