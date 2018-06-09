CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Do You Love Pimento Cheese? There’s A Festival Dedicated To It In Cary Today

3 reads
Leave a comment
Haute Wheels Food Truck Festival

Source: Client Photo / Food & Vine Time Productions

If you’re a pimento cheese lover, you might want to check out the Pimento Cheese Festival happening in Cary today from 11am-4pm.

Food trucks will line Academy Street in Downtown Cary to serve their regular menu, along with new dishes featuring a southern delicacy – pimento cheese! Enjoy live music at the Downtown Park, grab a drink from local breweries, and taste some of the best pimento cheese samples from local restaurants. You can even test your skills in the pimento cheese sculpting contest!

Parking Recommendations

-Parking Deck at Cary Town Hall Campus

-Faculty Avenue Parking Lot

-Waldo Street/Walker Street Lot

Accessible parking will be available at Cary Arts Center off Faculty Avenue.

 

 

Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018

The Kids Are Alright: Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

9 photos Launch gallery

The Kids Are Alright: Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

Continue reading The Kids Are Alright: Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

The Kids Are Alright: Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

cary , festival , Pimento Cheese

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 1 day ago
06.08.18
41 items
#RIPBourdain: Black Twitter Sends Condolences To The Famous…
 1 day ago
06.08.18
Ne-Yo
Watch Ne-Yo Slay On GMA
 1 day ago
06.08.18
Black Music Month: Her Name Is Janet….Ms. Jackson,…
 1 day ago
06.08.18
10 items
Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown…
 2 days ago
06.07.18
Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s…
 2 days ago
06.08.18
Watch: Jorja Smith Sings A Beautiful Mashup Of…
 2 days ago
06.08.18
Dictionary.com Was The Real MVP Today With Shady…
 2 days ago
06.08.18
8 items
Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely…
 2 days ago
06.07.18
Future Of Fashion or Old Fashioned? Saudi Arabia…
 2 days ago
06.08.18
Guys Are Thirsty Over This Woman Who Caught…
 2 days ago
06.08.18
Prince Gifs For Every Mood
 2 days ago
06.08.18
Relatable: Post Malone Just Got THIS Phrase Tattooed…
 2 days ago
06.08.18
Drake’s Dad Taps Into His Inner Mariah Carey…
 2 days ago
06.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close