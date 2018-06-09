Do You Love Pimento Cheese? There’s A Festival Dedicated To It In Cary Today

If you’re a pimento cheese lover, you might want to check out the Pimento Cheese Festival happening in Cary today from 11am-4pm.
Food trucks will line Academy Street in Downtown Cary to serve their regular menu, along with new dishes featuring a southern delicacy – pimento cheese! Enjoy live music at the Downtown Park, grab a drink from local breweries, and taste some of the best pimento cheese samples from local restaurants. You can even test your skills in the pimento cheese sculpting contest!
Parking Recommendations
-Parking Deck at Cary Town Hall Campus
-Faculty Avenue Parking Lot
-Waldo Street/Walker Street Lot
Accessible parking will be available at Cary Arts Center off Faculty Avenue.
The Kids Are Alright: Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression
