Do You Love Pimento Cheese? There’s A Festival Dedicated To It In Cary Today

If you’re a pimento cheese lover, you might want to check out the Pimento Cheese Festival happening in Cary today from 11am-4pm.

Food trucks will line Academy Street in Downtown Cary to serve their regular menu, along with new dishes featuring a southern delicacy – pimento cheese! Enjoy live music at the Downtown Park, grab a drink from local breweries, and taste some of the best pimento cheese samples from local restaurants. You can even test your skills in the pimento cheese sculpting contest!

Parking Recommendations

-Parking Deck at Cary Town Hall Campus

-Faculty Avenue Parking Lot

-Waldo Street/Walker Street Lot

Accessible parking will be available at Cary Arts Center off Faculty Avenue.

We're so close! Food trucks and restaurants featuring their best pimento cheese alongside their already awesome menus! Check out the event map for first ever #CaryNC #PimentoCheese festival! More here: https://t.co/EYzymuQbWn pic.twitter.com/pagxF5BNBZ — Town of Cary (@TownofCary) June 8, 2018

Oh yes you can! BLT with Chipotle Pimento on our Piedmont Sourdough 👉 at Cary’s Pimento Cheese Festival today! #blt #pimentocheese #sourdough #sammich pic.twitter.com/gOPok6Mn8g — La Farm Bakery (@lafarmbakery) June 9, 2018

