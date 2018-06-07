CLOSE
Beyonce & Jay Z Debut Family Videos Featuring Twins, Vow Renewal And More Adorableness

Last night was the first show of Beyonce and Jay Z’s latest tour and everyone is talking about the personal videos that they shared that featured all three of their kids, Beyonce’s very pregnant belly, family vacations, and daddy-daughter kisses. (Some sources are now saying that those aren’t the REAL twins in the video.)

 

 

[caption id="attachment_2781281" align="alignleft" width="992"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty[/caption] The Carter's are back! Beyonce and JAY-Z hit the stage on Wednesday in Cardiff for their ORT II tour and from the looks of of it, it was glorious! From showing personal videos of them renewing their wedding vows with Blue and the twins, to seeing Bey twerk on Jay to them performing nearly 40 of their biggest hits, it's clear that the two are in love and in it for the long haul. Take a look for yourself.

 

