It Worked! Kim Kardashian Gets Great-Grandmother Released From Jail After Visiting The White House

Well, it worked!

Kim Kardashian visited the White House last week to ask President Trump to release 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender, from prison.

IT WORKED.

According to TMZ:

(Trump) signed off on Wednesday, and Alice will soon be released from the Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama. We’re told she’s heading straight home to be with her family.

Earlier, Kim posted about the clemency on Twitter.

BEST NEWS EVER!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

BREAKING: President Trump has granted clemency to #AliceMarieJohnson after meeting with @KimKardashian West to talk about her case last week. This is her story and the video that started it all: https://t.co/KzxNo3OsSg pic.twitter.com/LU2N05rIdC — Mic (@mic) June 6, 2018

