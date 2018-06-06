It Worked! Kim Kardashian Gets Great-Grandmother Released From Jail After Visiting The White House

20 reads Leave a comment
Well, it worked!
Kim Kardashian visited the White House last week to ask President Trump to release 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender, from prison.
IT WORKED.
According to TMZ:
(Trump) signed off on Wednesday, and Alice will soon be released from the Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama. We’re told she’s heading straight home to be with her family.
Earlier, Kim posted about the clemency on Twitter.
