It Worked! Kim Kardashian Gets Great-Grandmother Released From Jail After Visiting The White House

Kim Kardashian & Donald Trump

Well, it worked!

Kim Kardashian visited the White House last week to ask President Trump to release 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender, from prison.

IT WORKED.

According to TMZ:

(Trump) signed off on Wednesday, and Alice will soon be released from the Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama. We’re told she’s heading straight home to be with her family.

Earlier, Kim posted about the clemency on Twitter.

 

 

 

Grace Jones turns 70-years old today and needless to say, she doesn’t get the credit she deserves. Folks went from making fun of her looks to jacking her style — all the way down to the haircut. In honor of the queen’s big day, check out these stars that were clearly inspired by Grace’s style.

 

