Have You Seen The Video Of Trump Struggling With Lyrics To “God Bless America?”

After deciding that the Philadelphia Eagles were no longer invited to the White House, President Trump decided to hold a rally on the South Lawn. The event was described as a “Celebrate America” event.

During the rally, people began to wonder on social media if Trump knows the words to “God Bless America.”

Trump unable to remember words to "God Bless America" at replacement event he commissioned to prove his patriotism: https://t.co/LrMPaCEnen pic.twitter.com/oCcWMX9g39 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 5, 2018

