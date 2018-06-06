WATCH Movie Trailer: Viola Davis to Star in New Steve McQueen Movie ‘Widow’

Viola Davis is one of the best actresses to grace our screens. She already has an Oscar, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and two Tony Awards, and from the looks of her next film, expect Davis to add more trophies to her collection.

Davis’ stars in the movie ‘Widow’ with award-winning director Steve McQueen. The movie features a star-studded cast with Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Garret Dillahunt, Jon Bernthal, Liam Neeson, Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry, and Get Out star, Daniel Kaluuya.

‘Widow’ centers on four women whose lives are in disarray when their husbands are killed before they can pull off a major heist. When the women realize they’re on the hook for their husbands’ debts, they pull together to try to finish the job. Widow is based on a British miniseries by the same name.

Watch the intense trailer below.

