Issa Rae Has Another Mirror Moment In Insecure Season 3 Teaser

Get ready for the third season of HBO’s ‘Insecure‘? You may recall, the second season ended with Issa and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) discussing the demise of their failed relationship, partly brought on by her cheating with Daniel. Check out the new teaser showing Issa Ray spitting some rhymes. In the video, Rae’s onscreen alter ego (also named Issa) is seen giving herself affirmations in the mirror before being called away by Daniel (Y’lan Noel).

Insecure‘s third season returns to HBO on August 12th. Are you going to check it out?

Introducing the official tease for #InsecureHBO Season 3.

Mark your calendars for August 12 on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/lo70CKECcS — INSECUREHBO (@insecurehbo) June 3, 2018

