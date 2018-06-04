Entertainment News
Carlos Santana Isn’t The First To Turn The National Anthem Into A Guitar Stroking Rock Song

Carlos Santana And House Of Blues Staff Visits Agassi Prep With Musical Instrument Donation

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

There was a whole new energy during Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals, all thanks to the National Anthem performance by Carlos Santana.

Santana ripped the Star Spangled Banner (in a good way) with his guitar, and folks were definitely here for it.

 

But did you know that Jimi Hendrix did the same thing live at Woodstock in 1969 and got slandered for it?

The late rock star’s performance was somewhat of a protest against the anthem. Hendrix openly condemned that American soldiers were deploying napalm against civilians in Vietnam and used the guitar and the washed up anthem to express his frustration.

When asked about his opinon on police, Jimi once said:

“The world is nothing but a big gimmick, isn’t it? Napalm bombs, people getting burned up on TV. American cops? Oh man, it’s really great, man, they’ve got some really groovy uniforms, stripes down their pants. Clubs in their pockets—wow, outta sight. Guns!”

 

Nearly 50 years later and Colin Kaepernick still has to protest the same song.

 

But anyway, congrats to Carlos Santana and thanks for showing a whole new generation of kids what swagged out anthem would sound like.

Carlos Santana Isn’t The First To Turn The National Anthem Into A Guitar Stroking Rock Song was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

