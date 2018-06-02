Local
Triangle Restaurant Week Starts Monday, June 4th! Try That New Restaurant You Keep Hearing About!

Fine Dining.

Source: Petri Oeschger / Getty

It’s that time of year again! Triangle Restaurant Week!

Triangle Restaurant Week (June 4-10, 2018) is a week-long celebration of culinary excellence designed to incorporate the premier Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and surrounding area restaurants.

During TRW, participating restaurants offer special three-course menu options and fixed pricing, a great opportunity for residents and visitors alike to indulge in the area’s finest cuisine! No reservations, tickets or passes required.

Pricing for the event is $15 for a 3-course lunch, and $20,$25, $30 or $35 for a 3-course dinner. Price is for each person and does not include beverages, tax or gratuity.

Get the list of participating restaurants here: https://www.trirestaurantweek.com/restaurants/

 

 

Close