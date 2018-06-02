Triangle Restaurant Week Starts Monday, June 4th! Try That New Restaurant You Keep Hearing About!

It’s that time of year again! Triangle Restaurant Week!
Triangle Restaurant Week (June 4-10, 2018) is a week-long celebration of culinary excellence designed to incorporate the premier Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and surrounding area restaurants.
During TRW, participating restaurants offer special three-course menu options and fixed pricing, a great opportunity for residents and visitors alike to indulge in the area’s finest cuisine! No reservations, tickets or passes required.
Pricing for the event is $15 for a 3-course lunch, and $20,$25, $30 or $35 for a 3-course dinner. Price is for each person and does not include beverages, tax or gratuity.
Get the list of participating restaurants here: https://www.trirestaurantweek.com/restaurants/
Black Women On 'Becoming' The Woman They Are Today
Black Women On 'Becoming' The Woman They Are Today
1. Michelle ObamaSource:Miller Mobley 1 of 9
2. Tyra BanksSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. Viola DavisSource:Getty 3 of 9
4. Queen LatifahSource:Getty 4 of 9
5. Oprah WinfreySource:Getty 5 of 9
6. Gabourey SidibeSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty 7 of 9
8. Lena WaitheSource:Getty 8 of 9
9. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 9 of 9
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark