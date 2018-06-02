Don’t Miss The Free Mondo Roots Cultural Arts Festival In Clayton Today Featuring Nappy Roots

3 reads Leave a comment
Looking for a free music and arts festival today! The town of Clayton has you covered with the Mondo Roots Cultural Arts & Music Festival today. Everything kicks off noon and runs until 8pm.
This Free Cultural Arts Festival featuring headliners Nappy Roots and DJ Terminator X is on June 2nd in Historic Downtown Clayton. Live Art Demonstrations, International Food, Art Vendors, Craftsman Vendors, and More! For more information, or to get your VIP Tickets go to http://www.mondoroots.com
16 Times Celebrities Have Rocked Brother Vellies
16 photos Launch gallery
16 Times Celebrities Have Rocked Brother Vellies
1. Gabrielle Union1 of 16
2. ZendayaSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Lupita Nyong'oSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Beyoncé4 of 16
5. Solange5 of 16
6. Aurora James6 of 16
7. Shiona Turini7 of 16
8. Chrissy Rutherford8 of 16
9. Duckie Thot9 of 16
10. Amandla Stenberg10 of 16
11. LaTonya Yvette11 of 16
12. Imaan Hammam12 of 16
13. Winnie Harlow13 of 16
14. Aurora James14 of 16
15. Imaan Hammam15 of 16
16. Diana Veras16 of 16
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours