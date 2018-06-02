Don’t Miss The Free Mondo Roots Cultural Arts Festival In Clayton Today Featuring Nappy Roots

Looking for a free music and arts festival today! The town of Clayton has you covered with the Mondo Roots Cultural Arts & Music Festival today. Everything kicks off noon and runs until 8pm.

This Free Cultural Arts Festival featuring headliners Nappy Roots and DJ Terminator X is on June 2nd in Historic Downtown Clayton. Live Art Demonstrations, International Food, Art Vendors, Craftsman Vendors, and More! For more information, or to get your VIP Tickets go to http://www.mondoroots.com

We sat down with Nappy Roots to talk about their tour, current state of Hip Hop and of course their new adventure in to craft beer. Come see them live on June 2nd Mondo Roots Music Festival https://t.co/6aaDMUAt4v — MondoRoots (@mondo_roots) May 29, 2018

