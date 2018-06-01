LeBron’s Furious Reaction To J.R. Smith’s Blunder Is First Finals Meme

LeBron James’ historic Game 1 deserved a Cavaliers victory, he’s the first player ever to record 51 Points in an NBA Finals Game. The Cavs lost, 124-114, in overtime to Golden State. It just wasn’t in the cards, J.R. Smith completely zoned out and made a blunder to lose the first game. Twitter is having a field day with the first memes>

#NBAFinals Game 1 Recap: “When I leave Cleveland a second time, I’m going in this direction.” – @KingJames pic.twitter.com/wQLaQmBIpd — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) June 1, 2018

Drop 50 points just for J.R Smith to lose it for you pic.twitter.com/WQMssj036k — Horchata Activist 🥛 (@Mike__Bravo) June 1, 2018

LeBron to JR Smith: “TAKE THE BALL AND PUT IT IN THE HOOP” #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/bVCA5g3epp — Jordan Lange (@jordanlange25) June 1, 2018

