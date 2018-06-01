Sports
Home > Sports

LeBron’s Furious Reaction To J.R. Smith’s Blunder Is First Finals Meme

22 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

LeBron James’ historic Game 1 deserved a Cavaliers victory, he’s the first player ever to record 51 Points in an NBA Finals Game. The Cavs lost, 124-114, in overtime to Golden State. It just wasn’t in the cards, J.R. Smith completely zoned out and made a blunder to lose the first game. Twitter is having a field day with the first memes>

Must Read:

Why Are We Ignoring The Fact That Pusha-T Exploited Whitney Houston For Promotion?

Nice For What? Roseanne Barr Doesn’t Need Compassion Jimmy Kimmel, She Needs To Be Held Accountable

51 points , Basketball , Cavs , Golden State Warriors , J.R. Smith , LeBron James , NBA first game

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading LeBron’s Furious Reaction To J.R. Smith’s Blunder Is First Finals Meme

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For…
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
Cuban Doll Is The Definition Of Avoiding All…
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
12 items
Happy Pride! 12 LGBTQ Artists That Are Out…
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
New Month, Who Dis? The Only Thing We…
 4 hours ago
06.01.18
Top 25: Who Is Toni Braxton
 4 hours ago
06.01.18
#TBT: Classic Visuals Of Pusha T Without Braids
 19 hours ago
06.01.18
We Are Are Losing It Over This Man…
 20 hours ago
06.01.18
Get The Strap: Ja Rule Reigniting His Beef…
 21 hours ago
06.01.18
Why Are We Ignoring The Fact That Pusha-T…
 22 hours ago
06.01.18
12 items
What Are Thoooose: 12 Fashion Brands Only The…
 23 hours ago
05.31.18
Jesse Williams Is Reportedly Dating Taylor Rooks &…
 24 hours ago
06.01.18
Hey Cardi, Here Are Some Other Viral Videos…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
Fashion Nova’s Thot Fits For Men Have The…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close