Video: 8-Year-Old Boy Hops Out Of Mom’s Car To Help Elderly Woman With Walker

An 8-year-old Georgia boy is warming all of our hearts with this display of kindness. Maurice Adams Jr. was with his mother and sister after leaving a graduation when he spotted a woman with a walker crossing the street, according to ABC11. The boy asked his mother if he could go help the woman.

A stranger happened to capture the moment and posted it on social media with the caption, “Thank God for our youth.”

