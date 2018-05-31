UNC-Chapel Hill Strips Bill Cosby Of Honorary Degree

This morning, the Board of Trustees at UNC-Chapel Hill voted to revoke Bill Cosby’s honorary degree. He received the degree in 2003 at UNC’s commencement ceremony. He was the keynote speaker that year.

Chancellor Carol Folt said that Bill Cosby’s “acts were so counter to our campus values that this prestigious honor is no longer appropriate.”

In April, the comedian was convicted of drugging and molesting a woman.

